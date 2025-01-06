Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.98
1.21
5.42
0.66
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.19
-0.14
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.85
0.16
1.73
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
1.61
1.19
7.01
1.31
Capital expenditure
0.1
0.49
0.22
0.01
Free cash flow
1.71
1.68
7.23
1.32
Equity raised
-18.37
-20.82
-31.61
-32.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.25
0.94
-3.62
-0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.4
-18.2
-28
-31.66
