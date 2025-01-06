iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

93.4
(-4.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Gujarat Poly FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.98

1.21

5.42

0.66

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.19

-0.14

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.85

0.16

1.73

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

1.61

1.19

7.01

1.31

Capital expenditure

0.1

0.49

0.22

0.01

Free cash flow

1.71

1.68

7.23

1.32

Equity raised

-18.37

-20.82

-31.61

-32.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.25

0.94

-3.62

-0.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-16.4

-18.2

-28

-31.66

