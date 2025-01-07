iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.61

13.6

22.55

14.4

yoy growth (%)

0.09

-39.69

56.59

17.86

Raw materials

-8.47

-8.07

-12.31

-8.86

As % of sales

62.24

59.36

54.61

61.57

Employee costs

-2.68

-2.93

-2.67

-2.31

As % of sales

19.75

21.56

11.85

16.06

Other costs

-1.41

-1.28

-1.76

-2.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.39

9.42

7.82

14.09

Operating profit

1.03

1.31

5.79

1.19

OPM

7.61

9.64

25.69

8.27

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.19

-0.14

-0.1

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.3

-0.51

Other income

0.17

0.11

0.07

0.08

Profit before tax

0.98

1.21

5.42

0.66

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.98

1.21

5.42

0.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.98

1.21

5.42

0.66

yoy growth (%)

-18.92

-77.56

715.31

-1,601.8

NPM

7.24

8.94

24.05

4.61

