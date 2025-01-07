Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.61
13.6
22.55
14.4
yoy growth (%)
0.09
-39.69
56.59
17.86
Raw materials
-8.47
-8.07
-12.31
-8.86
As % of sales
62.24
59.36
54.61
61.57
Employee costs
-2.68
-2.93
-2.67
-2.31
As % of sales
19.75
21.56
11.85
16.06
Other costs
-1.41
-1.28
-1.76
-2.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.39
9.42
7.82
14.09
Operating profit
1.03
1.31
5.79
1.19
OPM
7.61
9.64
25.69
8.27
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.19
-0.14
-0.1
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.3
-0.51
Other income
0.17
0.11
0.07
0.08
Profit before tax
0.98
1.21
5.42
0.66
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.98
1.21
5.42
0.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.98
1.21
5.42
0.66
yoy growth (%)
-18.92
-77.56
715.31
-1,601.8
NPM
7.24
8.94
24.05
4.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.