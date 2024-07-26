|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|AGM:23.08.2024 Intimation of 35th Annual General Meeting of Company to be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 35th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
