Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.11
141.88
96.06
62.68
Net Worth
201.37
149.14
103.32
69.94
Minority Interest
Debt
2.77
0.42
1.17
4.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.05
1.64
1.38
1.3
Total Liabilities
206.19
151.2
105.87
76.07
Fixed Assets
129.24
53.26
32.13
21.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.39
0.34
0.35
0.32
Networking Capital
68.41
88.28
61.04
27.09
Inventories
3.33
14.62
11.61
6.05
Inventory Days
24.38
Sundry Debtors
27.03
17.91
25.12
14.71
Debtor Days
59.28
Other Current Assets
53.36
71.21
41.3
18.84
Sundry Creditors
-9.91
-9.54
-8.07
-3.54
Creditor Days
14.26
Other Current Liabilities
-5.4
-5.92
-8.92
-8.97
Cash
8.16
9.33
12.35
27.64
Total Assets
206.2
151.21
105.87
76.07
