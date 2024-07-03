iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Share Price

329.85
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open332
  • Day's High338.95
  • 52 Wk High390
  • Prev. Close336.75
  • Day's Low320.2
  • 52 Wk Low 183.33
  • Turnover (lac)165.76
  • P/E69.58
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value20.5
  • EPS4.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,594.22
  • Div. Yield0.2
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

332

Prev. Close

336.75

Turnover(Lac.)

165.76

Day's High

338.95

Day's Low

320.2

52 Week's High

390

52 Week's Low

183.33

Book Value

20.5

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,594.22

P/E

69.58

EPS

4.84

Divi. Yield

0.2

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

13 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.86%

Non-Promoter- 2.66%

Institutions: 2.66%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

194.11

141.88

96.06

62.68

Net Worth

201.37

149.14

103.32

69.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

90.56

85.12

38.79

35.69

yoy growth (%)

6.38

119.39

8.7

9.4

Raw materials

-15.37

-11.33

-2.15

-1.48

As % of sales

16.97

13.31

5.55

4.16

Employee costs

-7.11

-6.43

-4.45

-4.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.88

31.25

4.83

4.88

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.36

-1.14

-1.11

Tax paid

-10.7

-7.58

-0.97

-0.5

Working capital

34.58

16.25

0.88

3.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.38

119.39

8.7

9.4

Op profit growth

26.67

410.27

3.15

-0.1

EBIT growth

30.09

512.27

-0.7

5.32

Net profit growth

27.47

512.18

-11.65

-5.44

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Dinesh S Patel

Non Executive Director

Sachin D Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIJAY GOPI KISHAN AGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kirandeep Madan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Siddharth Y Kusumgar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAHUL DWARAKA SONI

Independent Director

Hitesh Dharmasinh Gajaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Kantilal Shah, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited was incorporated in 1981 as a joint sector company with Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd (GIIC) and Chemosyn (P) Ltd. The Company commenced production in August 1985. It was subsequently taken over in June 1991 by Yuhan Group, South Korea and Pharmaceutical Business Group (India) Ltd. (PBG); a unique consortium of five competing drug companies - Themis Medicare Ltd., Kopran Ltd., Anant & Co., Cadila Health Care Ltd. (Zydus) and Lyka Labs Ltd. It is being actively managed by Themis Medicare Ltd. (JV company of Gedeon Richter Ltd, Hungary) since 2007.Initially manufacturing the antibiotic, erythromycin, GTBL obtained licences to manufacture bulk drugs like rifampicin, cephalexin, griseofulvin and their formulations in 1990. However, problems relating to purity levels, yield and imports put the company in the red and it became a BIFR case in 1990. Subsequently, it was taken over by a group consisting of Lyka Labs, Themis Chemicals, Kopran and Cadila. Also, Yuhan Corporation, South Korea, brought in technology and finance for running GTBL.During 1995-96 the paid-up share capital increased from Rs 11.25 crores to Rs 11.60 crores after allotment of 350,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 20 per share to the financial institutions by way of conversion of fund interst term loan. During the year installed capacity of rifamysin-S was increased to 90 mtpa and expansion of rifampicin was achieved to the
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹329.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is ₹3594.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is 69.58 and 16.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is ₹183.33 and ₹390 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd?

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.95%, 3 Years at 71.54%, 1 Year at 84.65%, 6 Month at 5.74%, 3 Month at -5.55% and 1 Month at -1.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.86 %
Institutions - 2.66 %
Public - 26.47 %

