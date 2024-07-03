Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹332
Prev. Close₹336.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹165.76
Day's High₹338.95
Day's Low₹320.2
52 Week's High₹390
52 Week's Low₹183.33
Book Value₹20.5
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,594.22
P/E69.58
EPS4.84
Divi. Yield0.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.11
141.88
96.06
62.68
Net Worth
201.37
149.14
103.32
69.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.56
85.12
38.79
35.69
yoy growth (%)
6.38
119.39
8.7
9.4
Raw materials
-15.37
-11.33
-2.15
-1.48
As % of sales
16.97
13.31
5.55
4.16
Employee costs
-7.11
-6.43
-4.45
-4.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.88
31.25
4.83
4.88
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.36
-1.14
-1.11
Tax paid
-10.7
-7.58
-0.97
-0.5
Working capital
34.58
16.25
0.88
3.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.38
119.39
8.7
9.4
Op profit growth
26.67
410.27
3.15
-0.1
EBIT growth
30.09
512.27
-0.7
5.32
Net profit growth
27.47
512.18
-11.65
-5.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Dinesh S Patel
Non Executive Director
Sachin D Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIJAY GOPI KISHAN AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kirandeep Madan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddharth Y Kusumgar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAHUL DWARAKA SONI
Independent Director
Hitesh Dharmasinh Gajaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Kantilal Shah, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited was incorporated in 1981 as a joint sector company with Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd (GIIC) and Chemosyn (P) Ltd. The Company commenced production in August 1985. It was subsequently taken over in June 1991 by Yuhan Group, South Korea and Pharmaceutical Business Group (India) Ltd. (PBG); a unique consortium of five competing drug companies - Themis Medicare Ltd., Kopran Ltd., Anant & Co., Cadila Health Care Ltd. (Zydus) and Lyka Labs Ltd. It is being actively managed by Themis Medicare Ltd. (JV company of Gedeon Richter Ltd, Hungary) since 2007.Initially manufacturing the antibiotic, erythromycin, GTBL obtained licences to manufacture bulk drugs like rifampicin, cephalexin, griseofulvin and their formulations in 1990. However, problems relating to purity levels, yield and imports put the company in the red and it became a BIFR case in 1990. Subsequently, it was taken over by a group consisting of Lyka Labs, Themis Chemicals, Kopran and Cadila. Also, Yuhan Corporation, South Korea, brought in technology and finance for running GTBL.During 1995-96 the paid-up share capital increased from Rs 11.25 crores to Rs 11.60 crores after allotment of 350,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 20 per share to the financial institutions by way of conversion of fund interst term loan. During the year installed capacity of rifamysin-S was increased to 90 mtpa and expansion of rifampicin was achieved to the
Read More
The Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹329.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is ₹3594.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is 69.58 and 16.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is ₹183.33 and ₹390 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.95%, 3 Years at 71.54%, 1 Year at 84.65%, 6 Month at 5.74%, 3 Month at -5.55% and 1 Month at -1.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.