Please find our intimation on the captioned subject. Recommended divid e nd for Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2024 Rs. 0.25/ · i.e.@ 25% per- equity share having fa ce v alue of Re.1 /· aggregating to Rs. 1,81 ,60,877.50/ ·. The payment is subject to the appro·val of shareholders at the ensuing Annual Gene ral Meeting.