|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|-
|0.25
|25
|Final
|Please find our intimation on the captioned subject. Recommended divid e nd for Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2024 Rs. 0.25/ · i.e.@ 25% per- equity share having fa ce v alue of Re.1 /· aggregating to Rs. 1,81 ,60,877.50/ ·. The payment is subject to the appro·val of shareholders at the ensuing Annual Gene ral Meeting.
|Dividend
|10 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|0.75
|75
|Interim
|Please refer the attached intimation Declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of ? 0.75/- (Rupee SeventyFive paise only) per equity share having face value of ? 1/- i.e. 75.00% aggregating to? 5,44,82,632.50/- (Rupees Five Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Eighty-Two Thousand Six Hundred andThirty-Two and Fifty Paise only
