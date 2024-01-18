iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Dividend

325.2
(0.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Guj. Themis Bio. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 202415 Jul 2024-0.2525Final
Please find our intimation on the captioned subject. Recommended divid e nd for Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2024 Rs. 0.25/ · i.e.@ 25% per- equity share having fa ce v alue of Re.1 /· aggregating to Rs. 1,81 ,60,877.50/ ·. The payment is subject to the appro·val of shareholders at the ensuing Annual Gene ral Meeting.
Dividend10 Feb 202422 Feb 202422 Feb 20240.7575Interim
Please refer the attached intimation Declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of ? 0.75/- (Rupee SeventyFive paise only) per equity share having face value of ? 1/- i.e. 75.00% aggregating to? 5,44,82,632.50/- (Rupees Five Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Eighty-Two Thousand Six Hundred andThirty-Two and Fifty Paise only

Guj. Themis Bio.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.