|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.56
85.12
38.79
35.69
yoy growth (%)
6.38
119.39
8.7
9.4
Raw materials
-15.37
-11.33
-2.15
-1.48
As % of sales
16.97
13.31
5.55
4.16
Employee costs
-7.11
-6.43
-4.45
-4.41
As % of sales
7.85
7.55
11.49
12.37
Other costs
-27.74
-35.51
-25.94
-23.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.64
41.72
66.87
66.5
Operating profit
40.32
31.83
6.23
6.04
OPM
44.53
37.4
16.08
16.94
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.36
-1.14
-1.11
Interest expense
-0.98
-0.92
-0.41
-0.4
Other income
3.26
1.7
0.16
0.36
Profit before tax
40.88
31.25
4.83
4.88
Taxes
-10.7
-7.58
-0.97
-0.5
Tax rate
-26.17
-24.25
-20.06
-10.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.17
23.67
3.86
4.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
30.17
23.67
3.86
4.37
yoy growth (%)
27.47
512.18
-11.65
-5.44
NPM
33.32
27.81
9.96
12.26
