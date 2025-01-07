iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

330.05
(1.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

90.56

85.12

38.79

35.69

yoy growth (%)

6.38

119.39

8.7

9.4

Raw materials

-15.37

-11.33

-2.15

-1.48

As % of sales

16.97

13.31

5.55

4.16

Employee costs

-7.11

-6.43

-4.45

-4.41

As % of sales

7.85

7.55

11.49

12.37

Other costs

-27.74

-35.51

-25.94

-23.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.64

41.72

66.87

66.5

Operating profit

40.32

31.83

6.23

6.04

OPM

44.53

37.4

16.08

16.94

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.36

-1.14

-1.11

Interest expense

-0.98

-0.92

-0.41

-0.4

Other income

3.26

1.7

0.16

0.36

Profit before tax

40.88

31.25

4.83

4.88

Taxes

-10.7

-7.58

-0.97

-0.5

Tax rate

-26.17

-24.25

-20.06

-10.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.17

23.67

3.86

4.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

30.17

23.67

3.86

4.37

yoy growth (%)

27.47

512.18

-11.65

-5.44

NPM

33.32

27.81

9.96

12.26

