Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

329.85
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

Guj. Themis Bio. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.88

31.25

4.83

4.88

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.36

-1.14

-1.11

Tax paid

-10.7

-7.58

-0.97

-0.5

Working capital

34.58

16.25

0.88

3.46

Other operating items

Operating

63.02

38.56

3.59

6.71

Capital expenditure

3.59

9.07

1.11

-29.86

Free cash flow

66.61

47.63

4.7

-23.14

Equity raised

67.43

16.1

1.93

-6.84

Investing

-0.01

0

0

0

Financing

12.98

8.74

0.07

3.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

147.01

72.47

6.72

-26.43

