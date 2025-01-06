Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.88
31.25
4.83
4.88
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.36
-1.14
-1.11
Tax paid
-10.7
-7.58
-0.97
-0.5
Working capital
34.58
16.25
0.88
3.46
Other operating items
Operating
63.02
38.56
3.59
6.71
Capital expenditure
3.59
9.07
1.11
-29.86
Free cash flow
66.61
47.63
4.7
-23.14
Equity raised
67.43
16.1
1.93
-6.84
Investing
-0.01
0
0
0
Financing
12.98
8.74
0.07
3.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
147.01
72.47
6.72
-26.43
