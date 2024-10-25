|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|Please refer to the attachment.
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer to our intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on 25th October 2024. Please refer to the attachment. Please refer to the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please refer to the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2) To consider recommending Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3) To consider proposal for the Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company Please find our intimation on the captioned subject. Appointment of Mr. Hitesh Gajaria (DIN: 10044310) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director and Mr. Kim Do Seon as Chief Technology Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Please refer the attached intimation Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 10th February, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: a) The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. A copy of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 together with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. b) Declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of ? 0.75/- (Rupee Seventy-Five paise only) per equity share having face value of ? 1/- i.e. 75.00% aggregating to ? 5,44,82,632.50/- (Rupees Five Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Eighty-Two Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty-Two and Fifty Paise only) c) The Record Date for the purpose of interim dividend is 22nd February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
