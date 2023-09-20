The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, considered and approved the following matters: The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of Rs.5/- each info 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs.1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 5. The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of Rs.5/- each into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs.1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Further, the Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure ll. Please find our intimation under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD. (506879) RECORD DATE 10/10/2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/10/2023 DR-630/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE942C01029 of Rs. 5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230926-36 dated September 26, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code GUJARAT THEMIS BIOSYN LTD. (506879) New ISIN No. INE942C01045 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-10-2023 (DR-630/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.10.2023)