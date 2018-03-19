Gupta Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
7.35
7.35
7.35
7.35
Preference Capital
15
15
15
15
Reserves
-191.06
-188.77
-167.89
-91.08
Net Worth
-168.71
-166.42
-145.54
-68.73
Minority Interest
Debt
206.09
208.37
210.79
211.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.22
12.14
12.18
13.49
Total Liabilities
49.6
54.09
77.43
156.52
Fixed Assets
22.68
25.29
29.18
83.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.27
1.27
1.27
1.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
24.4
26.77
46.13
71.25
Inventories
9.53
7.11
11.47
15.34
Inventory Days
31.38
31.61
45.78
76.78
Sundry Debtors
47.83
66.77
84.39
73.37
Debtor Days
157.49
296.91
336.84
367.27
Other Current Assets
61.53
45.71
45.68
44.28
Sundry Creditors
-10.88
-8.62
-28.17
-11.61
Creditor Days
35.82
38.33
112.44
58.11
Other Current Liabilities
-83.61
-84.2
-67.24
-50.13
Cash
1.25
0.78
0.87
0.97
Total Assets
49.6
54.11
77.45
156.53
