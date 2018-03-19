Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
110.84
82.08
91.44
72.91
yoy growth (%)
35.04
-10.23
25.41
-45.57
Raw materials
-76.49
-59.04
-83.38
-64.98
As % of sales
69.01
71.93
91.18
89.12
Employee costs
-3.62
-1.92
-1.79
-1.68
As % of sales
3.27
2.34
1.96
2.31
Other costs
-29.75
-21.78
-15.51
-15.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.84
26.54
16.96
21.32
Operating profit
0.96
-0.66
-9.24
-9.3
OPM
0.87
-0.81
-10.11
-12.75
Depreciation
-3.03
-3.88
-8.63
-6.64
Interest expense
-0.08
-16.91
-16.94
-18.5
Other income
0.22
0.55
0.59
0.13
Profit before tax
-1.92
-20.91
-34.22
-34.31
Taxes
-0.07
0.03
1.31
0.34
Tax rate
3.88
-0.17
-3.83
-1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2
-20.88
-32.91
-33.97
Exceptional items
-0.28
0
-0.09
-0.18
Net profit
-2.28
-20.88
-33
-34.16
yoy growth (%)
-89.04
-36.73
-3.38
6.78
NPM
-2.06
-25.43
-36.09
-46.85
