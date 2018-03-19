iifl-logo-icon 1
Gupta Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.47
(4.66%)
Mar 19, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

110.84

82.08

91.44

72.91

yoy growth (%)

35.04

-10.23

25.41

-45.57

Raw materials

-76.49

-59.04

-83.38

-64.98

As % of sales

69.01

71.93

91.18

89.12

Employee costs

-3.62

-1.92

-1.79

-1.68

As % of sales

3.27

2.34

1.96

2.31

Other costs

-29.75

-21.78

-15.51

-15.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.84

26.54

16.96

21.32

Operating profit

0.96

-0.66

-9.24

-9.3

OPM

0.87

-0.81

-10.11

-12.75

Depreciation

-3.03

-3.88

-8.63

-6.64

Interest expense

-0.08

-16.91

-16.94

-18.5

Other income

0.22

0.55

0.59

0.13

Profit before tax

-1.92

-20.91

-34.22

-34.31

Taxes

-0.07

0.03

1.31

0.34

Tax rate

3.88

-0.17

-3.83

-1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2

-20.88

-32.91

-33.97

Exceptional items

-0.28

0

-0.09

-0.18

Net profit

-2.28

-20.88

-33

-34.16

yoy growth (%)

-89.04

-36.73

-3.38

6.78

NPM

-2.06

-25.43

-36.09

-46.85

