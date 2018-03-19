Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,407.6
|214.71
|1,62,749.94
|-168.65
|0.41
|8,120.28
|808.38
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.4
|43.71
|13,142.76
|77.94
|1.4
|1,662.58
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
122.55
|21.23
|11,778.32
|87.82
|0.08
|1,970.34
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
402.4
|13.73
|11,487.47
|203.56
|1.01
|2,403.94
|316.07
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
348
|39.11
|9,203.76
|97.08
|1.35
|1,926.65
|130.21
