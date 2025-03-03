SectorTextiles
Open₹2.47
Prev. Close₹2.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹2.47
Day's Low₹2.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-249.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.82
P/E0.24
EPS10.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
7.35
7.35
7.35
7.35
Preference Capital
15
15
15
15
Reserves
-191.06
-188.77
-167.89
-91.08
Net Worth
-168.71
-166.42
-145.54
-68.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
110.84
82.08
91.44
72.91
yoy growth (%)
35.04
-10.23
25.41
-45.57
Raw materials
-76.49
-59.04
-83.38
-64.98
As % of sales
69.01
71.93
91.18
89.12
Employee costs
-3.62
-1.92
-1.79
-1.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.92
-20.91
-34.22
-34.31
Depreciation
-3.03
-3.88
-8.63
-6.64
Tax paid
-0.07
0.03
1.31
0.34
Working capital
-5.89
-20.63
-25.22
-25.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.04
-10.23
25.41
-45.57
Op profit growth
-244.39
-92.76
-0.61
33.39
EBIT growth
-53.99
-76.85
9.33
19.95
Net profit growth
-89.04
-36.73
-3.38
6.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,393.3
|214.9
|1,62,892.83
|-168.65
|0.41
|8,120.28
|808.38
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.6
|43.44
|13,061.22
|77.94
|1.4
|1,662.58
|7.03
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
398.15
|13.33
|11,156.36
|203.56
|1.04
|2,403.94
|316.07
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
118.25
|19.8
|10,986.29
|87.82
|0.09
|1,970.34
|38.26
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
338.7
|37.31
|8,781.01
|97.08
|1.42
|1,926.65
|130.21
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shreemohan Nandkishore Gupta
Managing Director
Prakash Nandkishore Gupta
Director
Anilkumar Shyamsunder Singhal
Company Secretary
Avinash Shashikant Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gupta Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Gupta Synthetics was promoted by the Gupta Group, one of the largest manufacturers and processors of man-made fabrics in Surat. The company is engaged in texturising, twisting, dyeing of yarn and weaving of fabrics. It has factories at Pipodara (Surat district), Gujarat, and Silvassa with installed capacities of 1500 kg pd for texturising of yarn; 600 kg pd for twisting of yarn and 70,000 mtr pm for weaving of cloth. Its products are marketed under the Gupta brand name. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.89 to part-finance its expansion programme by diversification of activities to sizing (1000 kg pd) and also to increase the installed capacities of texturising, twisting, sizing and weaving to 3300 kg pd and 900 kg pd respectively. Numech Synthetics is the subsidiary of the company.
