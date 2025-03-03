iifl-logo-icon 1
Gupta Synthetics Ltd Share Price

2.47
(4.66%)
Mar 19, 2018|02:19:58 PM

Gupta Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.47

Prev. Close

2.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

2.47

Day's Low

2.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-249.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.82

P/E

0.24

EPS

10.28

Divi. Yield

0

Gupta Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

Gupta Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gupta Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Mar, 2025|08:30 PM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.95%

Non-Promoter- 49.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Gupta Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

7.35

7.35

7.35

7.35

Preference Capital

15

15

15

15

Reserves

-191.06

-188.77

-167.89

-91.08

Net Worth

-168.71

-166.42

-145.54

-68.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

110.84

82.08

91.44

72.91

yoy growth (%)

35.04

-10.23

25.41

-45.57

Raw materials

-76.49

-59.04

-83.38

-64.98

As % of sales

69.01

71.93

91.18

89.12

Employee costs

-3.62

-1.92

-1.79

-1.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.92

-20.91

-34.22

-34.31

Depreciation

-3.03

-3.88

-8.63

-6.64

Tax paid

-0.07

0.03

1.31

0.34

Working capital

-5.89

-20.63

-25.22

-25.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.04

-10.23

25.41

-45.57

Op profit growth

-244.39

-92.76

-0.61

33.39

EBIT growth

-53.99

-76.85

9.33

19.95

Net profit growth

-89.04

-36.73

-3.38

6.78

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Gupta Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,393.3

214.91,62,892.83-168.650.418,120.28808.38

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

25.6

43.4413,061.2277.941.41,662.587.03

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

398.15

13.3311,156.36203.561.042,403.94316.07

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

118.25

19.810,986.2987.820.091,970.3438.26

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

338.7

37.318,781.0197.081.421,926.65130.21

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gupta Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shreemohan Nandkishore Gupta

Managing Director

Prakash Nandkishore Gupta

Director

Anilkumar Shyamsunder Singhal

Company Secretary

Avinash Shashikant Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gupta Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Gupta Synthetics was promoted by the Gupta Group, one of the largest manufacturers and processors of man-made fabrics in Surat. The company is engaged in texturising, twisting, dyeing of yarn and weaving of fabrics. It has factories at Pipodara (Surat district), Gujarat, and Silvassa with installed capacities of 1500 kg pd for texturising of yarn; 600 kg pd for twisting of yarn and 70,000 mtr pm for weaving of cloth. Its products are marketed under the Gupta brand name. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.89 to part-finance its expansion programme by diversification of activities to sizing (1000 kg pd) and also to increase the installed capacities of texturising, twisting, sizing and weaving to 3300 kg pd and 900 kg pd respectively. Numech Synthetics is the subsidiary of the company.
Read More

