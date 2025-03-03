iifl-logo-icon 1
Gupta Synthetics Ltd Company Summary

2.47
(4.66%)
Mar 19, 2018|02:19:58 PM

Gupta Synthetics Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Gupta Synthetics was promoted by the Gupta Group, one of the largest manufacturers and processors of man-made fabrics in Surat. The company is engaged in texturising, twisting, dyeing of yarn and weaving of fabrics. It has factories at Pipodara (Surat district), Gujarat, and Silvassa with installed capacities of 1500 kg pd for texturising of yarn; 600 kg pd for twisting of yarn and 70,000 mtr pm for weaving of cloth. Its products are marketed under the Gupta brand name. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.89 to part-finance its expansion programme by diversification of activities to sizing (1000 kg pd) and also to increase the installed capacities of texturising, twisting, sizing and weaving to 3300 kg pd and 900 kg pd respectively. Numech Synthetics is the subsidiary of the company.

