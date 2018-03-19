Gupta Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.92
-20.91
-34.22
-34.31
Depreciation
-3.03
-3.88
-8.63
-6.64
Tax paid
-0.07
0.03
1.31
0.34
Working capital
-5.89
-20.63
-25.22
-25.62
Other operating items
Operating
-10.92
-45.39
-66.76
-66.24
Capital expenditure
0.32
-0.15
-46.58
0.08
Free cash flow
-10.59
-45.54
-113.34
-66.15
Equity raised
-377.54
-335.77
-225.96
-113.83
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
64.06
68.08
71.45
76.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-324.07
-313.24
-267.86
-103.01
