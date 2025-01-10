H. S. India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.24
16.24
16.24
16.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.37
13.07
11.98
10.84
Net Worth
30.61
29.31
28.22
27.08
Minority Interest
Debt
19.19
20.92
23.62
19.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.76
0.86
0.94
1.01
Total Liabilities
50.56
51.09
52.78
47.86
Fixed Assets
10.77
11.66
12.3
13.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.69
2.69
2.69
2.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.84
0.83
0.83
0.84
Networking Capital
27.58
26.43
25.33
24.77
Inventories
0.79
0.86
0.71
0.66
Inventory Days
23.43
Sundry Debtors
2.32
2.64
2.59
2.24
Debtor Days
79.54
Other Current Assets
26.61
24.75
23.9
23.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.71
-0.7
-0.82
-1.06
Creditor Days
37.64
Other Current Liabilities
-1.43
-1.12
-1.05
-1.06
Cash
8.66
9.47
11.62
6.43
Total Assets
50.54
51.08
52.77
47.87
