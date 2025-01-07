Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.27
25.91
26.82
22.76
yoy growth (%)
-60.33
-3.38
17.8
2.28
Raw materials
-3.15
-5.89
-6.03
-5.02
As % of sales
30.72
22.76
22.51
22.08
Employee costs
-1.92
-4.88
-4.17
-3.72
As % of sales
18.75
18.86
15.57
16.34
Other costs
-3.84
-10.38
-10.89
-7.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.38
40.08
40.62
33
Operating profit
1.34
4.73
5.7
6.5
OPM
13.13
18.28
21.28
28.56
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.59
-2.1
-2.6
Interest expense
-1.73
-2.19
-2.49
-2.91
Other income
0.21
0.4
0.61
0.61
Profit before tax
-1.52
1.35
1.72
1.59
Taxes
0.09
-0.09
0.16
-0.54
Tax rate
-5.89
-6.65
9.71
-34.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.43
1.26
1.88
1.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0.03
0
Net profit
-1.43
1.26
1.92
1.04
yoy growth (%)
-213.9
-34.54
83.58
-5.28
NPM
-13.97
4.86
7.18
4.61
No Record Found
