H. S. India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.69
(-3.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.27

25.91

26.82

22.76

yoy growth (%)

-60.33

-3.38

17.8

2.28

Raw materials

-3.15

-5.89

-6.03

-5.02

As % of sales

30.72

22.76

22.51

22.08

Employee costs

-1.92

-4.88

-4.17

-3.72

As % of sales

18.75

18.86

15.57

16.34

Other costs

-3.84

-10.38

-10.89

-7.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.38

40.08

40.62

33

Operating profit

1.34

4.73

5.7

6.5

OPM

13.13

18.28

21.28

28.56

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.59

-2.1

-2.6

Interest expense

-1.73

-2.19

-2.49

-2.91

Other income

0.21

0.4

0.61

0.61

Profit before tax

-1.52

1.35

1.72

1.59

Taxes

0.09

-0.09

0.16

-0.54

Tax rate

-5.89

-6.65

9.71

-34.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.43

1.26

1.88

1.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0.03

0

Net profit

-1.43

1.26

1.92

1.04

yoy growth (%)

-213.9

-34.54

83.58

-5.28

NPM

-13.97

4.86

7.18

4.61

