H. S. India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.52
1.35
1.72
1.59
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.59
-2.1
-2.6
Tax paid
0.09
-0.09
0.16
-0.54
Working capital
3.35
2.07
-0.45
21.74
Other operating items
Operating
0.54
1.73
-0.67
20.18
Capital expenditure
0
0.07
-0.07
0.19
Free cash flow
0.54
1.81
-0.74
20.38
Equity raised
24.5
22.68
19.55
17.45
Investing
0
-3.15
0
0
Financing
3.46
-3.63
-3.39
-2.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.51
17.72
15.42
35.66
