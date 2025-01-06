iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

H. S. India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.75
(-0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR H. S. India Ltd

H. S. India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.52

1.35

1.72

1.59

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.59

-2.1

-2.6

Tax paid

0.09

-0.09

0.16

-0.54

Working capital

3.35

2.07

-0.45

21.74

Other operating items

Operating

0.54

1.73

-0.67

20.18

Capital expenditure

0

0.07

-0.07

0.19

Free cash flow

0.54

1.81

-0.74

20.38

Equity raised

24.5

22.68

19.55

17.45

Investing

0

-3.15

0

0

Financing

3.46

-3.63

-3.39

-2.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.51

17.72

15.42

35.66

H. S. India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR H. S. India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.