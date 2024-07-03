SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹17.5
Prev. Close₹17.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹18.3
Day's Low₹17.05
52 Week's High₹20.84
52 Week's Low₹14.11
Book Value₹19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.7
P/E22.29
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.24
16.24
16.24
16.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.37
13.07
11.98
10.84
Net Worth
30.61
29.31
28.22
27.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.27
25.91
26.82
22.76
yoy growth (%)
-60.33
-3.38
17.8
2.28
Raw materials
-3.15
-5.89
-6.03
-5.02
As % of sales
30.72
22.76
22.51
22.08
Employee costs
-1.92
-4.88
-4.17
-3.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.52
1.35
1.72
1.59
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.59
-2.1
-2.6
Tax paid
0.09
-0.09
0.16
-0.54
Working capital
3.35
2.07
-0.45
21.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.33
-3.38
17.8
2.28
Op profit growth
-71.51
-16.99
-12.2
-3.16
EBIT growth
-94.25
-15.82
-6.44
-6.75
Net profit growth
-213.9
-34.54
83.58
-5.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Pushpendra R Bansal
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Ramesh R Bansal
Non Executive Director
Sangeeta Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Dhawan
Independent Director
Ghanshaym Parasram
Independent Director
Aditya Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh Limbani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by H. S. India Ltd
Summary
H.S. India Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on September 12, 1989 in the name of Hotel Silver Plaza Private Limited on 16th January, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 27th April, 1992 to carry on Hospitality Business and came out with Public Issue in the 1997. Further, the Company changed its name from Hotel Silver Plaza Limited to H.S. India Limited on 16th January, 2001.The Company belonged to the Bansal Group of Companies, a part of Karishma Group and was originally promoted by Shri R N Thesia alongwith Shri P R Bansal and Shri Suresh T. Patel. Shri P R Bansal is the present Main Promoter of the Company .The Company has developed Three Star Approved Hotel and also having tied-up with Lords Inn Hotels and Developers Limited for Operating, Managing, Marketing and advertisement. And is currently operating 134 well furnished rooms, operating a multi cuisine restaurant with Brand Name BLUE CORIANDER and skygrill restaurant with brand LIME TREE with other various type of International and Recreational Facilities, and 6 Banquet Halls and 1 Liquor Shop.The company set up a 3 Star Hotel having 106 rooms at Surat and the operations was started in 1998. The total cost was Rs.1535 lacs. The company is also exploring all possibilities for going into Information Technology (IT) related to hospitality and tourism industry.The Company added 31 more Rooms in Operation from Fe
Read More
The H. S. India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H. S. India Ltd is ₹28.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of H. S. India Ltd is 22.29 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H. S. India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H. S. India Ltd is ₹14.11 and ₹20.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
H. S. India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.26%, 3 Years at 25.55%, 1 Year at -3.62%, 6 Month at 4.88%, 3 Month at 4.27% and 1 Month at 8.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.