H. S. India Ltd Share Price

17.67
(-0.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:06:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.5
  • Day's High18.3
  • 52 Wk High20.84
  • Prev. Close17.83
  • Day's Low17.05
  • 52 Wk Low 14.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E22.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

H. S. India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

17.5

Prev. Close

17.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

18.3

Day's Low

17.05

52 Week's High

20.84

52 Week's Low

14.11

Book Value

19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.7

P/E

22.29

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

H. S. India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

H. S. India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

H. S. India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.11%

Non-Promoter- 58.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

H. S. India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.24

16.24

16.24

16.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.37

13.07

11.98

10.84

Net Worth

30.61

29.31

28.22

27.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.27

25.91

26.82

22.76

yoy growth (%)

-60.33

-3.38

17.8

2.28

Raw materials

-3.15

-5.89

-6.03

-5.02

As % of sales

30.72

22.76

22.51

22.08

Employee costs

-1.92

-4.88

-4.17

-3.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.52

1.35

1.72

1.59

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.59

-2.1

-2.6

Tax paid

0.09

-0.09

0.16

-0.54

Working capital

3.35

2.07

-0.45

21.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.33

-3.38

17.8

2.28

Op profit growth

-71.51

-16.99

-12.2

-3.16

EBIT growth

-94.25

-15.82

-6.44

-6.75

Net profit growth

-213.9

-34.54

83.58

-5.28

No Record Found

H. S. India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT H. S. India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Pushpendra R Bansal

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Ramesh R Bansal

Non Executive Director

Sangeeta Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Dhawan

Independent Director

Ghanshaym Parasram

Independent Director

Aditya Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh Limbani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by H. S. India Ltd

Summary

H.S. India Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on September 12, 1989 in the name of Hotel Silver Plaza Private Limited on 16th January, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 27th April, 1992 to carry on Hospitality Business and came out with Public Issue in the 1997. Further, the Company changed its name from Hotel Silver Plaza Limited to H.S. India Limited on 16th January, 2001.The Company belonged to the Bansal Group of Companies, a part of Karishma Group and was originally promoted by Shri R N Thesia alongwith Shri P R Bansal and Shri Suresh T. Patel. Shri P R Bansal is the present Main Promoter of the Company .The Company has developed Three Star Approved Hotel and also having tied-up with Lords Inn Hotels and Developers Limited for Operating, Managing, Marketing and advertisement. And is currently operating 134 well furnished rooms, operating a multi cuisine restaurant with Brand Name BLUE CORIANDER and skygrill restaurant with brand LIME TREE with other various type of International and Recreational Facilities, and 6 Banquet Halls and 1 Liquor Shop.The company set up a 3 Star Hotel having 106 rooms at Surat and the operations was started in 1998. The total cost was Rs.1535 lacs. The company is also exploring all possibilities for going into Information Technology (IT) related to hospitality and tourism industry.The Company added 31 more Rooms in Operation from Fe
Company FAQs

What is the H. S. India Ltd share price today?

The H. S. India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of H. S. India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H. S. India Ltd is ₹28.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of H. S. India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of H. S. India Ltd is 22.29 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of H. S. India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H. S. India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H. S. India Ltd is ₹14.11 and ₹20.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of H. S. India Ltd?

H. S. India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.26%, 3 Years at 25.55%, 1 Year at -3.62%, 6 Month at 4.88%, 3 Month at 4.27% and 1 Month at 8.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of H. S. India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of H. S. India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.89 %

