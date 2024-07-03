H. S. India Ltd Summary

H.S. India Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on September 12, 1989 in the name of Hotel Silver Plaza Private Limited on 16th January, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 27th April, 1992 to carry on Hospitality Business and came out with Public Issue in the 1997. Further, the Company changed its name from Hotel Silver Plaza Limited to H.S. India Limited on 16th January, 2001.The Company belonged to the Bansal Group of Companies, a part of Karishma Group and was originally promoted by Shri R N Thesia alongwith Shri P R Bansal and Shri Suresh T. Patel. Shri P R Bansal is the present Main Promoter of the Company .The Company has developed Three Star Approved Hotel and also having tied-up with Lords Inn Hotels and Developers Limited for Operating, Managing, Marketing and advertisement. And is currently operating 134 well furnished rooms, operating a multi cuisine restaurant with Brand Name BLUE CORIANDER and skygrill restaurant with brand LIME TREE with other various type of International and Recreational Facilities, and 6 Banquet Halls and 1 Liquor Shop.The company set up a 3 Star Hotel having 106 rooms at Surat and the operations was started in 1998. The total cost was Rs.1535 lacs. The company is also exploring all possibilities for going into Information Technology (IT) related to hospitality and tourism industry.The Company added 31 more Rooms in Operation from February 2004 in phases in Surat during 2004. It commenced the Software Business in 2006-07. In 2007-08, it acquired 1,03,675 equity shares of Kesar Motels Private Limited @ of Rs. 400,/- each representing 76% stake in the Company and it became the subsidiary of Company upon acquisition. The Company added one Banquet Hall, Gymnasium and Sky Grill Restaurant and also started construction of additional rooms in 2008-09. M/s. Kesar Motels Pvt. Ltd. made further allotment of its shares as on October 10, 2008. Consequent to such allotment, holding of the Company reduced below 50% and accordingly it no longer remained subsidiary of the Company in 2009.