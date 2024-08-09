|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Sep 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Approved Notice and fixed date, day and time of 35th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means Notice of 35th AGM, Book Closure and E voting information of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) The Summary of Proceeding of 35th AGM of the Company held on 03.09.2024 at 12.30 p.m. through VC/OVAM and concluded at 12.40 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
