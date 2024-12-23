Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider to avail vehicle loan from HDFC Bank Ltd. Approved to avail Vehicle Loan from HDFC Bank Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

H.S.INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Board Meeting No. 2024-25/3 of the Company was held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.20 p.m. in which, interalia, considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

H.S.INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2.To consider and approve the Boards Report alongwith annexures for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 3.To fix date time and place of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company; and 4.To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. Board Meeting of the Company was held today, i.e. 05th August, 2024, commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:15 p.m. in which, inter alia, transacted the following businesses; 1. Considered and approved statement of standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024; 2. Took note of Limited Review Report on the statement of un-audited financial results; 3. Considered and approved Boards Report alongwith annexures for the year ended on 31st March, 2024; 4. Fixed Book Closure from 28.08.2024 to 03.09.2024 for 35th Annual General Meeting; 5. Approved Notice and fixed date, day and time of 35th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means; 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor; and 7. Approved to avail financial facilities from HDFC Bank against FDR. The Board meeting of the Company was held today i.e. 05th August, 2024, commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.15 p.m., considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. A copy of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and limited review report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, the Board has approved in their meeting held on 05th August, 2024 the appointment of Mr. Manish R. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

H.S.INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. Board Meeting No. 2024-25/1 of the Company was held today i.e. 23rd May, 2024, commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:25 p.m. for approval of Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024