H. S. India Ltd Board Meeting

H. S. India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Inter alia, to consider to avail vehicle loan from HDFC Bank Ltd. Approved to avail Vehicle Loan from HDFC Bank Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
H.S.INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Board Meeting No. 2024-25/3 of the Company was held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.20 p.m. in which, interalia, considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
H.S.INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2.To consider and approve the Boards Report alongwith annexures for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 3.To fix date time and place of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company; and 4.To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. Board Meeting of the Company was held today, i.e. 05th August, 2024, commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:15 p.m. in which, inter alia, transacted the following businesses; 1. Considered and approved statement of standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024; 2. Took note of Limited Review Report on the statement of un-audited financial results; 3. Considered and approved Boards Report alongwith annexures for the year ended on 31st March, 2024; 4. Fixed Book Closure from 28.08.2024 to 03.09.2024 for 35th Annual General Meeting; 5. Approved Notice and fixed date, day and time of 35th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means; 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor; and 7. Approved to avail financial facilities from HDFC Bank against FDR. The Board meeting of the Company was held today i.e. 05th August, 2024, commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.15 p.m., considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. A copy of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and limited review report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, the Board has approved in their meeting held on 05th August, 2024 the appointment of Mr. Manish R. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
H.S.INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. Board Meeting No. 2024-25/1 of the Company was held today i.e. 23rd May, 2024, commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:25 p.m. for approval of Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
H.S.INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. The Board Meeting No. 2023-24/4 of the Company was held today, i.e. 13th February, 2024, commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.20 p.m. in which, inter alia, transacted the following businesses; 1. Considered and approved the Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023; 2. Took note of Limited Review Report on the Statement of Un-audited Financial Results; Unaduited Results as on 31.12.2023 with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

H. S. India: Related News

No Record Found

