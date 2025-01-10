Haria Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.55
11.55
11.55
11.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.47
2.38
2.44
1.95
Net Worth
14.02
13.93
13.99
13.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.02
13.93
13.99
13.52
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.92
13.77
13.83
13.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.94
13.8
13.84
13.38
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.03
0
0
Cash
0.09
0.16
0.16
0.16
Total Assets
14.01
13.93
13.99
13.52
