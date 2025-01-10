iifl-logo-icon 1
Haria Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

5.44
(1.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.55

11.55

11.55

11.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.47

2.38

2.44

1.95

Net Worth

14.02

13.93

13.99

13.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.02

13.93

13.99

13.52

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.92

13.77

13.83

13.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.94

13.8

13.84

13.38

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.03

0

0

Cash

0.09

0.16

0.16

0.16

Total Assets

14.01

13.93

13.99

13.52

