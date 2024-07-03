SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹5.66
Prev. Close₹5.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.66
Day's Low₹5.66
52 Week's High₹9.36
52 Week's Low₹3.87
Book Value₹12.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.54
P/E63.11
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.55
11.55
11.55
11.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.47
2.38
2.44
1.95
Net Worth
14.02
13.93
13.99
13.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
-65.07
-99.52
20,950.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.85
As % of sales
0
10.32
0
95.67
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.09
0.28
0.81
0.81
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
9.38
-0.08
-0.02
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-65.07
-99.52
20,950.58
Op profit growth
-14.19
38.31
-67.28
20.39
EBIT growth
285.56
-65.14
-0.83
24.61
Net profit growth
278.88
-65.14
-0.83
24.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.45
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,024.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,258
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,515.9
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Utsav Maru
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin V Oza
Independent Non Exe. Director
NEHABEN JOY KOTHARI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amruta Rikame
Executive Director
Rajesh Parmar
Managing Director & CEO
BIMAL KANTILAL HARIA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Haria Exports Ltd
Summary
Haria Exports Ltd (HEL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 28th August, 1970 to manufacture and export readymade garments, before becoming a deemed public limited company, and accordingly the name of the Company was changed to Haria Exports Limited on 10th August, 1989. The Company is engaged in Textiles & Fabrics. The manufacturing operations are carried out at Vapi, Kandla, Bhiwandi and in Tirupur.The founder member of HARIA GROUP Late Shri Lakhamashi Govindji Hari started his business of Export of Textiles and Readymade Garments in the name of JAYANTILAL HARAKCHAND AND CO. in 1956. The Company manufactured Readymade Garments and have exported the garments to countries like Nairobi, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, USA, UK, China, and all East African countries. The Company has been incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing and exporting of Ready-made Garments and thus to expand Haria groups presence in this fast growing market segment which has a synergy with Haria groups existing operations.A government-recognised trading house manufacturing and exporting readymade garments, Haria Exports, the flagship of the Haria group, has manufacturing facilities (inst. cap. : 9.84 lac pa) at Vapi and Kandla, both in Gujarat. It came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 60) in Sep.94, to finance its expansion to 23.69 lac pa and to set up a showroom.The expansion went on stream on schedule in Jan.95. The company exports to Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.
Read More
The Haria Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haria Exports Ltd is ₹6.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Haria Exports Ltd is 63.11 and 0.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haria Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haria Exports Ltd is ₹3.87 and ₹9.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Haria Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.73%, 3 Years at -11.05%, 1 Year at 15.92%, 6 Month at 7.17%, 3 Month at -21.76% and 1 Month at -13.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.