Haria Exports Ltd Share Price

5.66
(-0.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.66
  • Day's High5.66
  • 52 Wk High9.36
  • Prev. Close5.68
  • Day's Low5.66
  • 52 Wk Low 3.87
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E63.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.19
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Haria Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

5.66

Prev. Close

5.68

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.66

Day's Low

5.66

52 Week's High

9.36

52 Week's Low

3.87

Book Value

12.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.54

P/E

63.11

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Haria Exports Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Haria Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Haria Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Haria Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.55

11.55

11.55

11.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.47

2.38

2.44

1.95

Net Worth

14.02

13.93

13.99

13.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

-65.07

-99.52

20,950.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.85

As % of sales

0

10.32

0

95.67

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.09

0.28

0.81

0.81

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

9.38

-0.08

-0.02

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-65.07

-99.52

20,950.58

Op profit growth

-14.19

38.31

-67.28

20.39

EBIT growth

285.56

-65.14

-0.83

24.61

Net profit growth

278.88

-65.14

-0.83

24.65

No Record Found

Haria Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,900.45

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,024.2

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,258

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.9

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,515.9

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Haria Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Utsav Maru

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin V Oza

Independent Non Exe. Director

NEHABEN JOY KOTHARI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amruta Rikame

Executive Director

Rajesh Parmar

Managing Director & CEO

BIMAL KANTILAL HARIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Haria Exports Ltd

Summary

Haria Exports Ltd (HEL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 28th August, 1970 to manufacture and export readymade garments, before becoming a deemed public limited company, and accordingly the name of the Company was changed to Haria Exports Limited on 10th August, 1989. The Company is engaged in Textiles & Fabrics. The manufacturing operations are carried out at Vapi, Kandla, Bhiwandi and in Tirupur.The founder member of HARIA GROUP Late Shri Lakhamashi Govindji Hari started his business of Export of Textiles and Readymade Garments in the name of JAYANTILAL HARAKCHAND AND CO. in 1956. The Company manufactured Readymade Garments and have exported the garments to countries like Nairobi, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, USA, UK, China, and all East African countries. The Company has been incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing and exporting of Ready-made Garments and thus to expand Haria groups presence in this fast growing market segment which has a synergy with Haria groups existing operations.A government-recognised trading house manufacturing and exporting readymade garments, Haria Exports, the flagship of the Haria group, has manufacturing facilities (inst. cap. : 9.84 lac pa) at Vapi and Kandla, both in Gujarat. It came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 60) in Sep.94, to finance its expansion to 23.69 lac pa and to set up a showroom.The expansion went on stream on schedule in Jan.95. The company exports to Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.
Company FAQs

What is the Haria Exports Ltd share price today?

The Haria Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Haria Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haria Exports Ltd is ₹6.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Haria Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Haria Exports Ltd is 63.11 and 0.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Haria Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haria Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haria Exports Ltd is ₹3.87 and ₹9.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Haria Exports Ltd?

Haria Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.73%, 3 Years at -11.05%, 1 Year at 15.92%, 6 Month at 7.17%, 3 Month at -21.76% and 1 Month at -13.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Haria Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Haria Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.45 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 68.54 %

