Haria Exports Ltd Summary

Haria Exports Ltd (HEL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 28th August, 1970 to manufacture and export readymade garments, before becoming a deemed public limited company, and accordingly the name of the Company was changed to Haria Exports Limited on 10th August, 1989. The Company is engaged in Textiles & Fabrics. The manufacturing operations are carried out at Vapi, Kandla, Bhiwandi and in Tirupur.The founder member of HARIA GROUP Late Shri Lakhamashi Govindji Hari started his business of Export of Textiles and Readymade Garments in the name of JAYANTILAL HARAKCHAND AND CO. in 1956. The Company manufactured Readymade Garments and have exported the garments to countries like Nairobi, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, USA, UK, China, and all East African countries. The Company has been incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing and exporting of Ready-made Garments and thus to expand Haria groups presence in this fast growing market segment which has a synergy with Haria groups existing operations.A government-recognised trading house manufacturing and exporting readymade garments, Haria Exports, the flagship of the Haria group, has manufacturing facilities (inst. cap. : 9.84 lac pa) at Vapi and Kandla, both in Gujarat. It came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 60) in Sep.94, to finance its expansion to 23.69 lac pa and to set up a showroom.The expansion went on stream on schedule in Jan.95. The company exports to Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand. HEL has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong which will concentrate on general trading, including the products of the Haria group. It will procure the raw materials at competitive rates. The EXIM Bank has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1.2 cr (under the lending programme for promoting overseas joint ventures) to subscribe to the share capital of the wholly-owned subsidiary company.The company has successfully started a new EOU Unit at Vapi for a total capacity outlay of Rs.200 lacs (approx) during 1999-2000.The Company re-started its Kandla Unit in Kandla Special Economic Zone with a Capital outlay of Rs.99.13 lakhs in 2002-03. It commenced production of note books in December, 2008 and also marketed the same during 2008-09.