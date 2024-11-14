iifl-logo-icon 1
Haria Exports Ltd Board Meeting

6.05
(4.85%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Haria Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
HARIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at its Registered office at Mumbai to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended 30th September 2024. The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) & to Proviso 29 (2) of the Listing Regulation. We are enclosing herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report received from M/s.Rakchamps & Co LLP Chartered Accountant Mumbai Statutory auditors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HARIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August, 2024 at its Registered office at Mumbai to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) & to Proviso 29 (2) of the Listing Regulation. We are enclosing herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report received from M/s. Rakchamps & Co LLP Chartered Accountants, Mumbai Statutory auditors of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
HARIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at its Registered Office at Mumbai to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter / Twelve Months ended 31st March 2024. The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) & to Proviso 29 (2) of the Listing Regulation. Enclosed herewith results for the quqrter ened 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
HARIA EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at its Registered office at Mumbai to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) & to Proviso 29 (2) of the Listing Regulation. We are enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31st 2023 along with the Limited Review Report received from M/s.Rakchamps & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants, Mumbai Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Haria Exports: Related News

No Record Found

