Haria Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.46
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

-65.07

-99.52

20,950.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.85

As % of sales

0

10.32

0

95.67

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.1

As % of sales

0

1,604.49

326.84

11.41

Other costs

-0.1

-0.1

-0.08

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

7,347.1

2,010.52

25.5

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.13

-0.09

-0.29

OPM

0

-8,861.92

-2,237.37

-32.59

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.2

0.41

0.9

1.11

Profit before tax

1.09

0.28

0.81

0.81

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-1.73

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.07

0.28

0.81

0.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.07

0.28

0.81

0.81

yoy growth (%)

278.88

-65.14

-0.83

24.65

NPM

0

18,910.02

18,945.63

91.04

