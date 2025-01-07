Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
-65.07
-99.52
20,950.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.85
As % of sales
0
10.32
0
95.67
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.1
As % of sales
0
1,604.49
326.84
11.41
Other costs
-0.1
-0.1
-0.08
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
7,347.1
2,010.52
25.5
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.13
-0.09
-0.29
OPM
0
-8,861.92
-2,237.37
-32.59
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.2
0.41
0.9
1.11
Profit before tax
1.09
0.28
0.81
0.81
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-1.73
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.07
0.28
0.81
0.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.07
0.28
0.81
0.81
yoy growth (%)
278.88
-65.14
-0.83
24.65
NPM
0
18,910.02
18,945.63
91.04
