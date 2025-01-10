iifl-logo-icon 1
Harshil Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

5.25
(1.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.8

0.8

0.79

0.79

Preference Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Reserves

0.52

-0.28

-0.82

-0.6

Net Worth

11.42

0.62

0.07

0.29

Minority Interest

Debt

0.68

0.44

0.47

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.1

1.06

0.54

0.33

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.05

0

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.26

0.27

0.27

0.34

Networking Capital

9.24

0.72

0.25

-0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.73

3.86

0.17

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

12.26

0.06

1.28

0.07

Sundry Creditors

-10.3

-3.05

-0.01

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.44

-0.15

-1.19

-0.1

Cash

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.04

Total Assets

12.1

1.05

0.53

0.33

