Harshil Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
0.8
0.79
0.79
Preference Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Reserves
0.52
-0.28
-0.82
-0.6
Net Worth
11.42
0.62
0.07
0.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0.68
0.44
0.47
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.1
1.06
0.54
0.33
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.27
0.27
0.34
Networking Capital
9.24
0.72
0.25
-0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.73
3.86
0.17
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
12.26
0.06
1.28
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-10.3
-3.05
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.44
-0.15
-1.19
-0.1
Cash
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
12.1
1.05
0.53
0.33
