Harshil Agrotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.2
-0.45
-0.35
0.03
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.16
-0.18
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.34
0.1
0.1
0.04
Working capital
-0.01
-0.11
-0.36
0.43
Other operating items
Operating
0.73
-0.62
-0.79
0.3
Capital expenditure
-4.13
0.07
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.39
-0.55
-0.79
0.3
Equity raised
-3.74
-3.62
-2.89
-3.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.84
7.32
7.23
7.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.3
3.13
3.54
4.38
