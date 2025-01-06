iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Harshil Agrotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.59
(4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Harshil Agrotech Ltd

Harshil Agrotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.2

-0.45

-0.35

0.03

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.16

-0.18

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.34

0.1

0.1

0.04

Working capital

-0.01

-0.11

-0.36

0.43

Other operating items

Operating

0.73

-0.62

-0.79

0.3

Capital expenditure

-4.13

0.07

0

0

Free cash flow

-3.39

-0.55

-0.79

0.3

Equity raised

-3.74

-3.62

-2.89

-3.02

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.84

7.32

7.23

7.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.3

3.13

3.54

4.38

Harshil Agrotech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Harshil Agrotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.