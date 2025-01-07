iifl-logo-icon 1
Harshil Agrotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.81
(4.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Harshil Agrotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

0

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

-0.06

0

-0.16

As % of sales

0

167.16

0

27.2

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.16

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales

0

426.81

0

11.8

Other costs

-0.27

-0.18

-0.16

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

492.8

0

32.93

Operating profit

-0.55

-0.37

-0.25

0.17

OPM

0

-986.78

0

28.04

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.16

-0.18

-0.2

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.86

0.08

0.08

0.07

Profit before tax

1.2

-0.45

-0.35

0.03

Taxes

-0.34

0.1

0.1

0.04

Tax rate

-28.86

-22.74

-30.9

112.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.85

-0.35

-0.24

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.85

-0.35

-0.24

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-343

42.89

-392.04

-129.69

NPM

0

-912.78

0

13.7

QUICKLINKS FOR Harshil Agrotech Ltd

