Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
0
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
-0.06
0
-0.16
As % of sales
0
167.16
0
27.2
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.16
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales
0
426.81
0
11.8
Other costs
-0.27
-0.18
-0.16
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
492.8
0
32.93
Operating profit
-0.55
-0.37
-0.25
0.17
OPM
0
-986.78
0
28.04
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.16
-0.18
-0.2
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.86
0.08
0.08
0.07
Profit before tax
1.2
-0.45
-0.35
0.03
Taxes
-0.34
0.1
0.1
0.04
Tax rate
-28.86
-22.74
-30.9
112.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.85
-0.35
-0.24
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.85
-0.35
-0.24
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-343
42.89
-392.04
-129.69
NPM
0
-912.78
0
13.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.