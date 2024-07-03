SectorTrading
Open₹4.59
Prev. Close₹4.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.67
Day's High₹4.59
Day's Low₹4.59
52 Week's High₹13.66
52 Week's Low₹0.45
Book Value₹1.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)233.17
P/E36.5
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
0.8
0.79
0.79
Preference Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Reserves
0.52
-0.28
-0.82
-0.6
Net Worth
11.42
0.62
0.07
0.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
0
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
-0.06
0
-0.16
As % of sales
0
167.16
0
27.2
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.16
-0.08
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.2
-0.45
-0.35
0.03
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.16
-0.18
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.34
0.1
0.1
0.04
Working capital
-0.01
-0.11
-0.36
0.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
45.64
49.71
-247.27
-169
EBIT growth
-364.1
27.83
-949.94
-110.16
Net profit growth
-343
42.89
-392.04
-129.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Payal Ronak Shah
Managing Director & CFO
Pankaj Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Bansal
Additional Director
Saloni Mehra
Additional Director
NAVEEN SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Harshil Agrotech Ltd
Summary
Harshil Agrotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Mirch Technologies (India) Limited on November 18, 1972. The Company name was changed to Harshil Agrotech Limited from Mirch Technologies (India) Limited on September 11, 2023. The Company is into the activities of industrial design and fabrication. The Company has been covering various industries like fertilizers, chemicals, petrochemicals, power plant, fibers, cements, steel plants, pharmaceuticals, dyes and intermediates, paper and pulp and other allied processing industries since its inception. However in 2023, the Company has Changed its Object Clause and the New object of the Company is to Trading and Manufacturing of Agro and Its Related products.
Read More
The Harshil Agrotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harshil Agrotech Ltd is ₹233.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Harshil Agrotech Ltd is 36.5 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harshil Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harshil Agrotech Ltd is ₹0.45 and ₹13.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Harshil Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.87%, 3 Years at 222.98%, 1 Year at 873.33%, 6 Month at 73.12%, 3 Month at -45.86% and 1 Month at -55.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.