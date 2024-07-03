iifl-logo-icon 1
Harshil Agrotech Ltd Share Price

4.59
(4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.59
  • Day's High4.59
  • 52 Wk High13.66
  • Prev. Close4.38
  • Day's Low4.59
  • 52 Wk Low 0.45
  • Turnover (lac)61.67
  • P/E36.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.2
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)233.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Harshil Agrotech Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

12 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Harshil Agrotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Harshil Agrotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Harshil Agrotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.8

0.8

0.79

0.79

Preference Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Reserves

0.52

-0.28

-0.82

-0.6

Net Worth

11.42

0.62

0.07

0.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

0

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

-0.06

0

-0.16

As % of sales

0

167.16

0

27.2

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.16

-0.08

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.2

-0.45

-0.35

0.03

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.16

-0.18

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.34

0.1

0.1

0.04

Working capital

-0.01

-0.11

-0.36

0.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

45.64

49.71

-247.27

-169

EBIT growth

-364.1

27.83

-949.94

-110.16

Net profit growth

-343

42.89

-392.04

-129.69

No Record Found

Harshil Agrotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Harshil Agrotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Payal Ronak Shah

Managing Director & CFO

Pankaj Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa Bansal

Additional Director

Saloni Mehra

Additional Director

NAVEEN SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harshil Agrotech Ltd

Summary

Harshil Agrotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Mirch Technologies (India) Limited on November 18, 1972. The Company name was changed to Harshil Agrotech Limited from Mirch Technologies (India) Limited on September 11, 2023. The Company is into the activities of industrial design and fabrication. The Company has been covering various industries like fertilizers, chemicals, petrochemicals, power plant, fibers, cements, steel plants, pharmaceuticals, dyes and intermediates, paper and pulp and other allied processing industries since its inception. However in 2023, the Company has Changed its Object Clause and the New object of the Company is to Trading and Manufacturing of Agro and Its Related products.
Company FAQs

What is the Harshil Agrotech Ltd share price today?

The Harshil Agrotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Harshil Agrotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harshil Agrotech Ltd is ₹233.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Harshil Agrotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Harshil Agrotech Ltd is 36.5 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Harshil Agrotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harshil Agrotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harshil Agrotech Ltd is ₹0.45 and ₹13.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Harshil Agrotech Ltd?

Harshil Agrotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.87%, 3 Years at 222.98%, 1 Year at 873.33%, 6 Month at 73.12%, 3 Month at -45.86% and 1 Month at -55.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Harshil Agrotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Harshil Agrotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

