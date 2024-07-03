Harshil Agrotech Ltd Summary

Harshil Agrotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Mirch Technologies (India) Limited on November 18, 1972. The Company name was changed to Harshil Agrotech Limited from Mirch Technologies (India) Limited on September 11, 2023. The Company is into the activities of industrial design and fabrication. The Company has been covering various industries like fertilizers, chemicals, petrochemicals, power plant, fibers, cements, steel plants, pharmaceuticals, dyes and intermediates, paper and pulp and other allied processing industries since its inception. However in 2023, the Company has Changed its Object Clause and the New object of the Company is to Trading and Manufacturing of Agro and Its Related products.