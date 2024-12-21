iifl-logo-icon 1
Harshil Agrotech Ltd Board Meeting

Harshil Agrotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 21.12.2024 Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding Postponement of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 21st December, 2024 has been postponed to 24th December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 24.12.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
Board Meeting outcome dated 09.12.2024 for change in Registered Office of Company Change in Registered Office of Company
Board Meeting19 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
BM Outcome Dated 19.10.2024
Board Meeting17 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Intimation cum outcome Dated 08.10.2024
Board Meeting24 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
Board Meeting outcome Dated 24.09.2024
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.09.2024
Board Meeting3 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To approve draft notice of 51st Annual General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting For Financial Year 2023-2024 and matters incidental thereto 2. To consider and approve the Directors Report for the year ended on 31st March2024. 3. To consider and fix Book Closure date for the purpose of 51st Annual General Meeting 4.To increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company 5.Raising fund through issue of equity share on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 495000000/- crores (Rupees Fourty Nine Crore Fifty Lakhs Only) in accordance with applicable laws including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (the Rights Issue). 6.To Consider Sub-Division of face value of equity Shares of the Company 7.Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. BM outcome Dated 03.09.2024 Raising of Fund through Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 2. Any other matter with the Approval of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome Dated 13.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Board Meeting outcome dated 14.06.2024 for Allotment of Warrants on Preferential Basis Allotment of Warrants on Preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31.03.2024 And Any Other Businesses As Mentioned In Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held as on Today i.e. 25.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Harshil Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To issue warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential issue basis . 2. To decide the day date time place and draft notice for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EoGM) of the Company. 3. To consider and approve increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the Company. 4. Any other items with the permission of chair. BM Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Intimation cum Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 12th March, 2024. Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer w.e.f. 12th March, 2024.

