BM outcome Dated 03.09.2024 Sub-Division of 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (ten) each fully paid up into 1 (one) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, resulting in issuance 10 (ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, thereby keeping the paid up capital intact. Fixes Record Date on 14.10.2024 for the purpose of Sub Division of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024) Revised Record Date 17.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HARSHIL AGROTECH LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HARSHIL AGROTECH LTD (505336) RECORD DATE 17/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 17/10/2024 DR-738/2024-2025 i. ISIN No. INE098E01018 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 17/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2024) New ISIN No. INE098E01026 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 17-10-2024 (DR- 738/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.10.2024)