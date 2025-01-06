iifl-logo-icon 1
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.9
(-0.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Haryana Leather FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.16

2.82

2.2

2.97

Depreciation

-0.76

-0.71

-0.87

-1.04

Tax paid

-0.56

-0.73

-0.48

-1.01

Working capital

-8.87

2.82

1.3

1.78

Other operating items

Operating

-8.03

4.19

2.15

2.69

Capital expenditure

1.02

1.15

0.83

0.64

Free cash flow

-7.01

5.34

2.98

3.34

Equity raised

54.5

49.71

46.14

42.43

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.01

0.01

-0.11

0.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

47.47

55.07

49.01

46.17

