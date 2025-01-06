Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.16
2.82
2.2
2.97
Depreciation
-0.76
-0.71
-0.87
-1.04
Tax paid
-0.56
-0.73
-0.48
-1.01
Working capital
-8.87
2.82
1.3
1.78
Other operating items
Operating
-8.03
4.19
2.15
2.69
Capital expenditure
1.02
1.15
0.83
0.64
Free cash flow
-7.01
5.34
2.98
3.34
Equity raised
54.5
49.71
46.14
42.43
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.01
0.01
-0.11
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.47
55.07
49.01
46.17
