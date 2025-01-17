Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,813.9
|72.15
|1,41,797.81
|542
|0.57
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,604.85
|65.22
|76,640.64
|225.11
|0.28
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
5,805.3
|114.73
|50,182.59
|104.39
|0.2
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,775.75
|105.79
|41,975.88
|144
|0.08
|1,199
|559.21
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
DEEPAKNTR
2,358.75
|95.86
|32,268.55
|142.27
|0.32
|604.7
|224.1
