iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Share Price

84
(-0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.32
  • Day's High85.29
  • 52 Wk High124
  • Prev. Close84.32
  • Day's Low84
  • 52 Wk Low 56.81
  • Turnover (lac)2.82
  • P/E9.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.15
  • EPS9.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.24
  • Div. Yield1.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

84.32

Prev. Close

84.32

Turnover(Lac.)

2.82

Day's High

85.29

Day's Low

84

52 Week's High

124

52 Week's Low

56.81

Book Value

87.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.24

P/E

9.17

EPS

9.2

Divi. Yield

1.19

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.47%

Foreign: 18.47%

Indian: 22.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 58.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.91

4.91

4.91

4.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.21

32.08

30.16

28.85

Net Worth

41.12

36.99

35.07

33.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.84

35.02

35.57

39.05

yoy growth (%)

-20.51

-1.52

-8.92

-1.68

Raw materials

-18.07

-22.82

-24.43

-25.27

As % of sales

64.92

65.17

68.69

64.71

Employee costs

-3.11

-3.62

-3.4

-3.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.16

2.82

2.2

2.97

Depreciation

-0.76

-0.71

-0.87

-1.04

Tax paid

-0.56

-0.73

-0.48

-1.01

Working capital

-8.87

2.82

1.3

1.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.51

-1.52

-8.92

-1.68

Op profit growth

-19.18

3.42

-30.99

-13.91

EBIT growth

-24.26

25.4

-24.02

-3.13

Net profit growth

-23.61

21.17

-11.93

-3.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

32.2

34.63

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

32.2

34.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.34

View Annually Results

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N. K. Jain

Non Executive Director

V K Garg

Independent Director

Massimo Medini

Independent Director

Pradeep Behl

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Pankaj Jain

Executive Director

Sippy Jain

Independent Director

Marco Medini

Independent Director

Kanishk Gupta

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Verma

Non Executive Director

Ritu Atri

Independent Director

Chinar Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Silu Nanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 22 Jan.85 as an Indo-Italian Joint Venture with ICAP-SIRA, Italy focusing on bringing leading product technology from technical alliances in Italy and Spain, resulting in an extensive range of chemicals, coatings and dispersions; Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. (HLCL) commenced its business on 22 Apr.85. The Company has been promoted by N K Jain and the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC). It is the first Indian company to undertake a government sponsored research project in Polyurethane Dispersion & Polymeric Fat Liquors.It offers more than 250 products with an annual capacity of 6,000 MT of performance chemicals in diverse fields of leather processing, footwear finishing, textile printing, PSA (Pressure Sensitive Adhesives) and PVC additives. Leather chemicals are used for leather finishing. The companys products include fat liquors and finishing chemicals such as binders, pigments, waxes, feel modifiers, lacquers, etc. It has entered into technical collaborations with two internationally reputed European companies -- A Smit and Zoon, Holland, for fat liquors, and ICAP Industria Chimica, Italy, for finishing chemicals. It entered into a collaboration with Forbo Helmitin, Germany, to manufacture speciality shoe adhesives.HLCL came out with a public issue in Sep.88 to finance its Rs 4.67-cr project, to manufacture a wide range of leather chemicals and auxiliaries (cap. : 1510 tpa). It issued right shares in Oct.92 to finance the export-orie
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd is ₹41.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd is 9.17 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd is ₹56.81 and ₹124 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd?

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.71%, 3 Years at 29.09%, 1 Year at 26.93%, 6 Month at -22.96%, 3 Month at -18.18% and 1 Month at -3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.27 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 58.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.