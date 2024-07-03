Summary

Incorporated on 22 Jan.85 as an Indo-Italian Joint Venture with ICAP-SIRA, Italy focusing on bringing leading product technology from technical alliances in Italy and Spain, resulting in an extensive range of chemicals, coatings and dispersions; Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. (HLCL) commenced its business on 22 Apr.85. The Company has been promoted by N K Jain and the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC). It is the first Indian company to undertake a government sponsored research project in Polyurethane Dispersion & Polymeric Fat Liquors.It offers more than 250 products with an annual capacity of 6,000 MT of performance chemicals in diverse fields of leather processing, footwear finishing, textile printing, PSA (Pressure Sensitive Adhesives) and PVC additives. Leather chemicals are used for leather finishing. The companys products include fat liquors and finishing chemicals such as binders, pigments, waxes, feel modifiers, lacquers, etc. It has entered into technical collaborations with two internationally reputed European companies -- A Smit and Zoon, Holland, for fat liquors, and ICAP Industria Chimica, Italy, for finishing chemicals. It entered into a collaboration with Forbo Helmitin, Germany, to manufacture speciality shoe adhesives.HLCL came out with a public issue in Sep.88 to finance its Rs 4.67-cr project, to manufacture a wide range of leather chemicals and auxiliaries (cap. : 1510 tpa). It issued right shares in Oct.92 to finance the export-orie

