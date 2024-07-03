Invest wise with Expert advice
Chemicals
Open₹84.32
Prev. Close₹84.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.82
Day's High₹85.29
Day's Low₹84
52 Week's High₹124
52 Week's Low₹56.81
Book Value₹87.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.24
P/E9.17
EPS9.2
Divi. Yield1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.91
4.91
4.91
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.21
32.08
30.16
28.85
Net Worth
41.12
36.99
35.07
33.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.84
35.02
35.57
39.05
yoy growth (%)
-20.51
-1.52
-8.92
-1.68
Raw materials
-18.07
-22.82
-24.43
-25.27
As % of sales
64.92
65.17
68.69
64.71
Employee costs
-3.11
-3.62
-3.4
-3.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.16
2.82
2.2
2.97
Depreciation
-0.76
-0.71
-0.87
-1.04
Tax paid
-0.56
-0.73
-0.48
-1.01
Working capital
-8.87
2.82
1.3
1.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.51
-1.52
-8.92
-1.68
Op profit growth
-19.18
3.42
-30.99
-13.91
EBIT growth
-24.26
25.4
-24.02
-3.13
Net profit growth
-23.61
21.17
-11.93
-3.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
32.2
34.63
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
32.2
34.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N. K. Jain
Non Executive Director
V K Garg
Independent Director
Massimo Medini
Independent Director
Pradeep Behl
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Pankaj Jain
Executive Director
Sippy Jain
Independent Director
Marco Medini
Independent Director
Kanishk Gupta
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Verma
Non Executive Director
Ritu Atri
Independent Director
Chinar Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Silu Nanda






Summary
Incorporated on 22 Jan.85 as an Indo-Italian Joint Venture with ICAP-SIRA, Italy focusing on bringing leading product technology from technical alliances in Italy and Spain, resulting in an extensive range of chemicals, coatings and dispersions; Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. (HLCL) commenced its business on 22 Apr.85. The Company has been promoted by N K Jain and the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC). It is the first Indian company to undertake a government sponsored research project in Polyurethane Dispersion & Polymeric Fat Liquors.It offers more than 250 products with an annual capacity of 6,000 MT of performance chemicals in diverse fields of leather processing, footwear finishing, textile printing, PSA (Pressure Sensitive Adhesives) and PVC additives. Leather chemicals are used for leather finishing. The companys products include fat liquors and finishing chemicals such as binders, pigments, waxes, feel modifiers, lacquers, etc. It has entered into technical collaborations with two internationally reputed European companies -- A Smit and Zoon, Holland, for fat liquors, and ICAP Industria Chimica, Italy, for finishing chemicals. It entered into a collaboration with Forbo Helmitin, Germany, to manufacture speciality shoe adhesives.HLCL came out with a public issue in Sep.88 to finance its Rs 4.67-cr project, to manufacture a wide range of leather chemicals and auxiliaries (cap. : 1510 tpa). It issued right shares in Oct.92 to finance the export-orie
The Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd is ₹41.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd is 9.17 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd is ₹56.81 and ₹124 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.71%, 3 Years at 29.09%, 1 Year at 26.93%, 6 Month at -22.96%, 3 Month at -18.18% and 1 Month at -3.20%.
