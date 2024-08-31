|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting to hold AGM and related matters thereto and Appointment of Directors. HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD. - 524080 - Appointment Of Scrutinizer Have Appointed MR. MANOJ GUPTA As Scrutinizer For E-Voting Scheduled By Our Company For The Purpose Of E-VOTING By The Shareholders Of The Company At Its 39Th Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday The 28Th Day Of September, 2024 At The Registered Office Of The Company At 72-77, HSIIDC, Industrial Estate, Hansi Road, Jind 126102, Haryana At 12:30 P. M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) The dividend was declared @ 10% per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
