iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd AGM

80
(1.81%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Haryana Leather CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting to hold AGM and related matters thereto and Appointment of Directors. HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD. - 524080 - Appointment Of Scrutinizer Have Appointed MR. MANOJ GUPTA As Scrutinizer For E-Voting Scheduled By Our Company For The Purpose Of E-VOTING By The Shareholders Of The Company At Its 39Th Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday The 28Th Day Of September, 2024 At The Registered Office Of The Company At 72-77, HSIIDC, Industrial Estate, Hansi Road, Jind 126102, Haryana At 12:30 P. M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) The dividend was declared @ 10% per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Haryana Leather: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.