Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.74
(-0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:38:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.84

35.02

35.57

39.05

yoy growth (%)

-20.51

-1.52

-8.92

-1.68

Raw materials

-18.07

-22.82

-24.43

-25.27

As % of sales

64.92

65.17

68.69

64.71

Employee costs

-3.11

-3.62

-3.4

-3.32

As % of sales

11.17

10.34

9.56

8.51

Other costs

-4.88

-6.38

-5.61

-7.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.54

18.23

15.79

18.92

Operating profit

1.76

2.18

2.11

3.06

OPM

6.35

6.25

5.95

7.85

Depreciation

-0.76

-0.71

-0.87

-1.04

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.09

-0.11

-0.08

Other income

1.2

1.44

1.08

1.04

Profit before tax

2.16

2.82

2.2

2.97

Taxes

-0.56

-0.73

-0.48

-1.01

Tax rate

-26.15

-25.9

-21.78

-34.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.59

2.09

1.72

1.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.59

2.09

1.72

1.96

yoy growth (%)

-23.61

21.17

-11.93

-3.39

NPM

5.74

5.97

4.85

5.02

