|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.84
35.02
35.57
39.05
yoy growth (%)
-20.51
-1.52
-8.92
-1.68
Raw materials
-18.07
-22.82
-24.43
-25.27
As % of sales
64.92
65.17
68.69
64.71
Employee costs
-3.11
-3.62
-3.4
-3.32
As % of sales
11.17
10.34
9.56
8.51
Other costs
-4.88
-6.38
-5.61
-7.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.54
18.23
15.79
18.92
Operating profit
1.76
2.18
2.11
3.06
OPM
6.35
6.25
5.95
7.85
Depreciation
-0.76
-0.71
-0.87
-1.04
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.09
-0.11
-0.08
Other income
1.2
1.44
1.08
1.04
Profit before tax
2.16
2.82
2.2
2.97
Taxes
-0.56
-0.73
-0.48
-1.01
Tax rate
-26.15
-25.9
-21.78
-34.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.59
2.09
1.72
1.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.59
2.09
1.72
1.96
yoy growth (%)
-23.61
21.17
-11.93
-3.39
NPM
5.74
5.97
4.85
5.02
