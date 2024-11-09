|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended 30th September2024. The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 in the prescribed format as required under Regulation 33(3) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on 09th November, 2024. Read less.. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reconstitution of Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider holding Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and related matters thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting to hold AGM and related matters thereto and Appointment of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting Outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Mr. Chinar Goel is appointed as Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Audited Standalone Provisional Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Submission of Newspaper publication informing about the Board meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th Day of May 2024 at 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the 39TH Annual General Meeting will be distributed to the Shareholders entitled to receive the same. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st MArch 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate office of the Company on Saturday February 10 2024 inter- alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone Provisional Financial Results for the Third quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e., 10th day of February, 2024: 1. The Board considered, approved and took on record the Un-audited Provisional Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
