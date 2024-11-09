iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

78.61
(-0.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Haryana Leather CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended 30th September2024. The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 in the prescribed format as required under Regulation 33(3) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on 09th November, 2024. Read less.. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reconstitution of Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider holding Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and related matters thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting to hold AGM and related matters thereto and Appointment of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting Outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Mr. Chinar Goel is appointed as Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20248 May 2024
HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Audited Standalone Provisional Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Submission of Newspaper publication informing about the Board meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th Day of May 2024 at 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the 39TH Annual General Meeting will be distributed to the Shareholders entitled to receive the same. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st MArch 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Corporate office of the Company on Saturday February 10 2024 inter- alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone Provisional Financial Results for the Third quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e., 10th day of February, 2024: 1. The Board considered, approved and took on record the Un-audited Provisional Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Haryana Leather: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.