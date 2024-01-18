|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the 39TH Annual General Meeting will be distributed to the Shareholders entitled to receive the same.
