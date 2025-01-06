HCKK Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.71
3.71
3.71
3.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.46
0.2
-0.09
0.41
Net Worth
4.17
3.91
3.62
4.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.17
3.91
3.62
4.12
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.12
3.5
1.61
1.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.12
0.1
Networking Capital
0.78
0.18
0.09
0.44
Inventories
0
0
0.04
0.04
Inventory Days
203.71
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.13
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.79
0.09
0.08
0.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
101.85
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0.26
0.23
1.79
2.33
Total Assets
4.16
3.91
3.62
4.13
