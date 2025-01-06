iifl-logo-icon 1
HCKK Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

142.35
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.71

3.71

3.71

3.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.46

0.2

-0.09

0.41

Net Worth

4.17

3.91

3.62

4.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.17

3.91

3.62

4.12

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.12

3.5

1.61

1.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.12

0.1

Networking Capital

0.78

0.18

0.09

0.44

Inventories

0

0

0.04

0.04

Inventory Days

203.71

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.13

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.79

0.09

0.08

0.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

Creditor Days

101.85

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

0

0

-0.01

Cash

0.26

0.23

1.79

2.33

Total Assets

4.16

3.91

3.62

4.13

