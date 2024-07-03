Summary

HCKK Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited on March 5, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited to HCKK Ventures Limited on January 9, 2017.The Company plays the role of a developer of the industry segment through selected projects financing and Loans. During the year 2016, a significant transition in the ownership structure of the Company took place. This transformation involved the transfer of ownership from Mr. Harish Kanchan to Mr. Amit Maheshwari and Mr. Kunal Maheshwari. The transfer was conducted in accordance with the Open Offer mode regulation, as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.Post Change in Ownership of the Company, the Company started its operation into Information Technology sector by offering specialized consultancy services to businesses in the Logistics, Telecommunication, and Education industries. By forging strategic alliances with renowned enterprises, HCKK empowers its clients with cutting-edge software solutions, tailored to streamline regulatory compliance inareas such as e-Invoicing, E-Way Bill, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Digital Certificates, ushering in a streamlined and efficient operational landscape.Furthermore, HCKK is distinguished for its comprehensive approach to turnkey projects, wherein it oversees the implementation of holistic

