iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HCKK Ventures Ltd Share Price

142.35
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open142.35
  • Day's High142.35
  • 52 Wk High154
  • Prev. Close142.35
  • Day's Low142.35
  • 52 Wk Low 77.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E279.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.45
  • EPS0.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HCKK Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

142.35

Prev. Close

142.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

142.35

Day's Low

142.35

52 Week's High

154

52 Week's Low

77.45

Book Value

11.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.81

P/E

279.12

EPS

0.51

Divi. Yield

0

HCKK Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

HCKK Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HCKK Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.32%

Non-Promoter- 39.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

HCKK Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.71

3.71

3.71

3.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.46

0.2

-0.09

0.41

Net Worth

4.17

3.91

3.62

4.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.07

0.74

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-90.43

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.4

0

0

As % of sales

41.15

54.52

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.07

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.19

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.08

-0.07

0

0

Working capital

1.76

-0.42

-0.27

1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.43

0

0

0

Op profit growth

173.12

0

0

0

EBIT growth

-151.13

0

0

0

Net profit growth

-594.38

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

HCKK Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HCKK Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

ANTOO KOCHAPPAN KALLAN

Independent Director

Bijal Yogesh Durgavale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashant Agarwal

Independent Director

Suresh shivanna Salian

Managing Director & CEO

Apurv Bhargava

Executive Director

Amit Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HCKK Ventures Ltd

Summary

HCKK Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited on March 5, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited to HCKK Ventures Limited on January 9, 2017.The Company plays the role of a developer of the industry segment through selected projects financing and Loans. During the year 2016, a significant transition in the ownership structure of the Company took place. This transformation involved the transfer of ownership from Mr. Harish Kanchan to Mr. Amit Maheshwari and Mr. Kunal Maheshwari. The transfer was conducted in accordance with the Open Offer mode regulation, as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.Post Change in Ownership of the Company, the Company started its operation into Information Technology sector by offering specialized consultancy services to businesses in the Logistics, Telecommunication, and Education industries. By forging strategic alliances with renowned enterprises, HCKK empowers its clients with cutting-edge software solutions, tailored to streamline regulatory compliance inareas such as e-Invoicing, E-Way Bill, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Digital Certificates, ushering in a streamlined and efficient operational landscape.Furthermore, HCKK is distinguished for its comprehensive approach to turnkey projects, wherein it oversees the implementation of holistic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HCKK Ventures Ltd share price today?

The HCKK Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹142.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of HCKK Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCKK Ventures Ltd is ₹52.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HCKK Ventures Ltd is 279.12 and 12.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HCKK Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCKK Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCKK Ventures Ltd is ₹77.45 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HCKK Ventures Ltd?

HCKK Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.90%, 3 Years at 57.62%, 1 Year at 61.12%, 6 Month at 63.62%, 3 Month at -0.04% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HCKK Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HCKK Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HCKK Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.