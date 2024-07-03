SectorIT - Software
Open₹142.35
Prev. Close₹142.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹142.35
Day's Low₹142.35
52 Week's High₹154
52 Week's Low₹77.45
Book Value₹11.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.81
P/E279.12
EPS0.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.71
3.71
3.71
3.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.46
0.2
-0.09
0.41
Net Worth
4.17
3.91
3.62
4.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.07
0.74
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-90.43
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.4
0
0
As % of sales
41.15
54.52
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.07
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.19
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.08
-0.07
0
0
Working capital
1.76
-0.42
-0.27
1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.43
0
0
0
Op profit growth
173.12
0
0
0
EBIT growth
-151.13
0
0
0
Net profit growth
-594.38
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
ANTOO KOCHAPPAN KALLAN
Independent Director
Bijal Yogesh Durgavale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashant Agarwal
Independent Director
Suresh shivanna Salian
Managing Director & CEO
Apurv Bhargava
Executive Director
Amit Maheshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HCKK Ventures Ltd
Summary
HCKK Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited on March 5, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited to HCKK Ventures Limited on January 9, 2017.The Company plays the role of a developer of the industry segment through selected projects financing and Loans. During the year 2016, a significant transition in the ownership structure of the Company took place. This transformation involved the transfer of ownership from Mr. Harish Kanchan to Mr. Amit Maheshwari and Mr. Kunal Maheshwari. The transfer was conducted in accordance with the Open Offer mode regulation, as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.Post Change in Ownership of the Company, the Company started its operation into Information Technology sector by offering specialized consultancy services to businesses in the Logistics, Telecommunication, and Education industries. By forging strategic alliances with renowned enterprises, HCKK empowers its clients with cutting-edge software solutions, tailored to streamline regulatory compliance inareas such as e-Invoicing, E-Way Bill, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Digital Certificates, ushering in a streamlined and efficient operational landscape.Furthermore, HCKK is distinguished for its comprehensive approach to turnkey projects, wherein it oversees the implementation of holistic
The HCKK Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹142.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCKK Ventures Ltd is ₹52.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HCKK Ventures Ltd is 279.12 and 12.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCKK Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCKK Ventures Ltd is ₹77.45 and ₹154 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HCKK Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.90%, 3 Years at 57.62%, 1 Year at 61.12%, 6 Month at 63.62%, 3 Month at -0.04% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
