The Directors are pleased to present 41st Annual report and the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon.

1) FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

INR in Thousand (Except EPS)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 8320.05 2922.32 Total Expenditure 5058.11 2254.27 Depreciation and Amortization 7.17 20.04 Profit before tax and exceptional items 3261.94 668.04 Exceptional income -- -- Profit after exceptional items before tax 3261.94 668.04 Taxes(benefit) 674.01 1165.66 Profit after tax 2587.93 -497.62 Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) -- -- Net Profit 2587.93 -497.62 Earnings per share (Basic) 0.70 -0.13

2) DIVIDEND:

During the year under review, the Board of Directors has not recommended dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company.

3) TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors has decided to transfer the entire amount of profit for FY 2023-24 appearing in the Statement of profit and loss to Reserves and Surplus A/c.

4) CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

5) COMPANYS PERFORMANCE:

The revenue for Current Year was Rs 8320.05 Thousands, higher by 184.71% percent over the previous years revenue of Rs 2922.32 Thousands. The profit/ Loss after tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders and non-controlling interests for Current Year is Rs2587.93 Thousand and for Previous Years net loss after tax was Rs497.62 Thousand.

6) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS / OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Since the operations of the Company are restricted to IT Services, the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption do not apply to our Company. Still the Company has taken all the necessary steps to conserve the energy at all levels in the premises of the Company. The wastage of resources is avoided at all possible levels in the Company. No capital investments are done on energy conservation equipment during the reporting period.

B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

No technologies are imported by the Company during the period under review so details of absorption, capital expenditure on Research and development are not applicable to the Company.

C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign currency transactions are recorded at the exchange rates prevailing on the date of such transactions.

Monetary assets and liabilities as at the Balance Sheet date are translated at the rates of exchange prevailing at the date of the Balance Sheet. Gain and losses arising on account of differences in foreign exchange rates on settlement/ translation of monetary assets and liabilities are recognized in the Profit and Loss Account.

7) EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website at www.hckkventures.com.

8) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), the Managements discussion and analysis is set out as Annexure I forming part of this Annual Report.

9) SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

10) RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year there were no Contracts, Arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties which requires approval by the Audit Committee pursuant to sub section (IV) (4) of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and by the Board of Directors pursuant to Section 188(1) of Companies Act, 2013 hence the Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company.

11) REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and fixing their remuneration.

Remuneration policy of the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. The business model promotes customer centricity and requires employee mobility to address project needs.

12) DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. There were no unpaid or unclaimed deposits as on 31st March, 2024.

13) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.

14) DIRECTORS:

a. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company has Four Directors with an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors including One women director. The Board comprises of Three Non-Executive Directors, out of which all three are Independent Directors.

The Shareholders at the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held on 11th April, 2023 approved the following:

i. Appointment of Mr. Antoo Kallan as a Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 13th January, 2023;

ii. Appointment of Mr. Suresh Salian as a Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 13th January, 2023;

iii. Appointment of Mrs. Bijal Durgavale as a Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 13th January, 2023.

The Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2023 approved the following:

i. Appointment of Mr. Apurv Bhargava as a Managing Director with effect from 30th May, 2023;

ii. Appointment of Mr. Apurv Bhargava as a Chief Executive Officer with effect from 25th August, 2023.

Further Mr. Amit Ramesh Maheshwari resigned from the post of Director with the effect from 16th November, 2023.

In the opinion of the Board, the Directors appointed during the year possess requisite integrity, expertise, experience and proficiency.

b. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors have given their declaration to the Company stating their independence pursuant to Section 149(6) and Regulation 16(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. They have further declared that they are not debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of companies by the SEBI /Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority. In the opinion of Board, all the Independent Directors are persons of integrity and possess relevant expertise and experience including the proficiency.

c. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually and of its Committees pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board evaluation was conducted through a structured questionnaire designed, based on the criteria for evaluation laid down by the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee.

A meeting of Independent Directors was held to review the performance of the Chairman, Non-Independent Director(s) of the Company and the performance of the Board as a whole as mandated by Schedule IV of the Act and relevant provision of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors also discussed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board, which is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The action areas identified out of evaluation process have been discussed and are being implemented.

15) FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In compliance with the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has put in place a Familiarization Program for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc.

All new independent directors inducted into the Board attend an orientation program. The details of the training and familiarization program are provided in the Corporate governance report. Further, at the time of the appointment of an independent director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his / her role, function, duties and responsibilities.

16) MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors met Nine (9) times on 30th May, 2023, 07th July, 2023, 25th August, 2023, 18th September, 2023, 03rd October, 2023, 25th October, 2023, 31st October, 2023, 18th November, 2023 and 07th February, 2024 during the Financial Year 2023-24. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations.

17) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (C) of the Companies Act, 2013 your Directors state that:

(a) In the preparation of Annual Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are not material departures from the same.

(b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year on 31st March, 2024 and the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

(c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of the adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2014 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities,

(d) The Directors have prepared Accounts on going concern basis.

(e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

(f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

18) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Board had constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee pursuant to the provisions of sub section (1) of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to subsection (3) of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommended to the Board the policy, relating to the remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and other employees.

19) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

There were no loans, guarantee or investments made by the Company under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provisions are not applicable.

20) MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review, the Company submitted a Scheme of Amalgamation to BSE Limited. This scheme involves Softlink Global Private Limited ("First Transferor Company") and Ivolve Holdings Private Limited ("Second Transferor Company") with HCKK Ventures Limited ("Transferee Company"), along with their respective shareholders and creditors, in accordance with Section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This application is currently pending for in- principle approval from BSE Limited. Other than this matter, there have been no significant changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company from the end of the financial year to the date of this report.

21) AUDITORS:

A. STATUTORY AUDITOR:

M/S D. R. Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (having FRN 106207W) were appointed as a Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office until the Conclusion of the of Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial Year 2026.

The report given by the auditors on the financial statements of the company is part of Annual Report.

There was no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors of the Company there report is self-explanatory and does not call for further information by the Board.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 as amended, the Company has appointed M/S. HD AND ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure II. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2025 does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

22) REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors u/s 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder either to the Company.

23) LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

Your Company is listed with the BSE Limited.

24) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements.

The internal auditor of the Company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the Company. Even through this non-production period the Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

25) MEETINGS OF COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board has constituted necessary Committees pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, rules framed thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with Stock Exchanges. The Committees of the Board held by company are Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The details about Committee Meetings are given below:

Sr. No. Particulars No. of Meetings held 1. Audit Committee 05 2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee 01 3. Nomination & Remuneration Committee 02

26) COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS: AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Suresh Shivanna Salian - Chairman Non Executive-Independent Director

Mrs. Bijal Yogesh Durgavale- Member Non Executive- Independent Director

Mr. Antoo Kochappan Kalian-Member- Non Executive- Independent Director

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Suresh Shivanna Salian - Member-Non Executive- Independent Director

Mrs. Bijal Yogesh Durgavale- Member Non Executive- Independent Director

Mr. Antoo Kochappan Kalian- Chairman-Non Executive- Independent Director

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Mr. Apurv Bhargava- Member- Executive Director

Mrs. Bijal Yogesh Durgavale- Member Non Executive- Independent Director

Mr. Antoo Kochappan Kalian- Chairman-Non Executive- Independent Director

27) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The disclosures required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are attached as Annexure - III and form an integral part of this report.

Further, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits as set out in the Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the aforesaid rules, is maintained and forms part of this report. However, in terms of first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report and Accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the aforesaid information. The aforesaid information is available for inspection by the members. Any member interested in obtaining a copy thereof, may write to the Company Secretary at info@hckkventures. com

28) WHISTLE BLOWER:

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for directors and employees in conformation with Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations, to report concerns about unethical behaviour. This Policy is available on the Companys website www.hckkventures.com.

29) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

During the year under review, the provisions of Corporate Governance under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company.

30) SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review the Company has increased Authorised Share capital of the Company from INR. 5,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Five Crores Only) divided into 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each to INR. 50,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifty Crores Only) divided into 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten) each.

The present Authorised Share Capital of the company is INR. 50,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Crores Only) divided into 500,00,000 (Five Crores) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only).

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up capital of the Company is INR. 3,71,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Three Crores Seventy-One Lakhs Only) divided into 37,10,000 (Thirty-Seven Lakhs Ten Thousand) Equity Shares of INR. 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten) each.

31) BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, Business Responsibility Report is not applicable to our Company.

32) COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year the Company has been in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards.

33) DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACT:

As required by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention of sexual harassment at work place with a mechanism of lodging complaints, Redressal for the benefits of its employees. Your Company is committed to create and provide an environment free from discrimination and harassment including Sexual Harassment for all its employees.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and conclusively handled during the year 2023-24:

Particulars No of Complaints Number of complaints received NIL Number of complaints disposed off NIL Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year NIL

34) RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board has been vested with specific responsibilities in assessing of risk management policy, process and system. The Board has evaluated the risks which may arise from the external factors such as economic conditions, regulatory framework, competition etc. The Executive management has embedded risk management and critical support functions and the necessary steps are taken to reduce the impact of risks. The Independent Directors expressed their satisfaction that the systems of risk management are defensible.

35) ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Company wishes to sincerely thank all the customers, commercial banks, financial institution, Creditors etc. for their continuing support and co-operation.