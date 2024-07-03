HCKK Ventures Ltd Summary

HCKK Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited on March 5, 1983. The Company name was changed from Shreenath Industrial Investment Company Limited to HCKK Ventures Limited on January 9, 2017.The Company plays the role of a developer of the industry segment through selected projects financing and Loans. During the year 2016, a significant transition in the ownership structure of the Company took place. This transformation involved the transfer of ownership from Mr. Harish Kanchan to Mr. Amit Maheshwari and Mr. Kunal Maheshwari. The transfer was conducted in accordance with the Open Offer mode regulation, as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.Post Change in Ownership of the Company, the Company started its operation into Information Technology sector by offering specialized consultancy services to businesses in the Logistics, Telecommunication, and Education industries. By forging strategic alliances with renowned enterprises, HCKK empowers its clients with cutting-edge software solutions, tailored to streamline regulatory compliance inareas such as e-Invoicing, E-Way Bill, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Digital Certificates, ushering in a streamlined and efficient operational landscape.Furthermore, HCKK is distinguished for its comprehensive approach to turnkey projects, wherein it oversees the implementation of holistic Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems for integrating Logistics, Freight forwarding, Warehousing, Transportation for its clientele. This involves a detailed process that spans from system analysis to implementation, coupled with sustained support to ensure the successful realization of objectives.Company changed its main objects to realty business under which a residential Project Hastagiri Heights was initiated at Nashik in the month of March, 2017. Thereafter, the Company embarked upon a new line of business by entering into arrangement with Vayu Technology Corporation, a USA based entity for exclusive marketing rights in India for sale and distribution of biomedical devices in 2018. It started a new business activity in sale and distribution of bio medical devices and export of software in 2018-19.