|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.07
0.74
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-90.43
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.4
0
0
As % of sales
41.15
54.52
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
169.68
9.93
0
0
Other costs
-0.13
-0.34
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
192.37
46.16
0
0
Operating profit
-0.21
-0.07
0
0
OPM
-303.21
-10.62
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.27
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.19
0
0
Taxes
0.08
-0.07
0
0
Tax rate
-85.64
-39.96
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
0.11
0
0
Exceptional items
-0.55
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.57
0.11
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-594.38
0
0
0
NPM
-800.81
15.49
0
0
