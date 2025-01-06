HCKK Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.19
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.08
-0.07
0
0
Working capital
1.76
-0.42
-0.27
1.12
Other operating items
Operating
1.73
-0.31
-0.27
1.12
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
1.75
-0.31
-0.26
1.13
Equity raised
1.97
1.69
1.76
1.35
Investing
-0.47
1.57
0.14
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.26
2.95
1.64
2.48
