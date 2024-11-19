Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

HCKK Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 19th November 2024 to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To discuss on direction given by BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) dated 25th October 2024 for the already filed Scheme of Amalgamation between Softlink Global Private Limited (First Transferor Company) and Ivolve Holdings Private Limited (Second Transferor Company) with HCKK Ventures Limited (Transferee Company) as per Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act 2013 and other related documents. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. Respected Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and based on direction received from the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) dated 25th October 2024 followed by recommendation of the Audit Committee and Committee of Independent Directors, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 19th November 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved: 1. The revised Scheme of Amalgamation between Softlink Global Private Limited (First Transferor Company) and Ivolve Holdings Private Limited (Second Transferor Company) with HCKK Ventures Limited (Transferee Company) as per Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other related documents. Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

HCKK Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. Un-Audited Financials Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, In terms of Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that, in their meeting held today i.e. 11th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report as submitted by the statutory auditor of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. Accordingly, the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report are attached herewith as Annexure I. The meeting of the Board commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:45 P.M. Kindly take the above on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

HCKK Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To fix date place time and approve draft notice for 41st Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. To approve Annual Report along with Director Report for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To appoint HD & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting at 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report as submitted by the statutory auditor of the Company for the First Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 Annual Report and Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24; The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024 at Surya Hotel, Mumbai Agra Road, Indira Nagar, Nashik- 422009 at 02:00 P.M. The Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 29th August, 2024 to Thursday, 05th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting of the Company; Appointment of HD & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer to conduct remote e-voting of 41st Annual General Meeting. Appointment of HD and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.09.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

HCKK Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 23th May 2024 to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. The Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company which is currently closed in pursuance of Companys Insider Trading Code shall remain closed till 48 Hours after the announcement of audited financial results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, In continuation to our letter dated 16th May, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered, declared and approved the following matter: Approval of the Audited Standalone Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024: Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 23rd May, 2024 together with Auditors Report and Declaration by CFO in respect of unmodified opinion thereon as enclosed; Read less.. financial results for the period ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024