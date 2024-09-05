|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Sep 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024 at Surya Hotel, Mumbai Agra Road, Indira Nagar, Nashik- 422009 at 02:00 P.M. Proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the 41st Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)
